Maine Sen. Susan Collins reportedly concedes Senate race against Democrat Troy Jackson

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins has reportedly called her challenger, Democrat Troy Jackson, to concede the race, according to CNN.

Collins was seeking a sixth term in office

Sen. Susan Collins has called Troy Jackson to concede, @ArletteSaenz reports. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 4, 2026

Jackson is a former Maine Senate president who took over as the Democratic nominee in July after primary winner Graham Platner dropped out.

Jackson was chosen as a replacement nominee during an emergency convention, and he had roughly 100 days to barnstorm the state trying to drum up support for his bid against one of the Senate’s most influential members.

Collins, who is the sole remaining Republican lawmaker in Congress from New England, stressed her ability to deliver for Maine. She tried to distance herself from Trump, saying during a debate that she is “not exactly his favorite senator.”

Collins, 73, was first elected in 1996 and is one of the most well-known figures in Maine politics. She grew up in the northern Maine city of Caribou where her family owns a sixth-generation lumber business. Collins worked for former Republican Sen. William Cohen for many years, starting when Cohen served in the U.S. House of Representatives, and would later succeed him in the Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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