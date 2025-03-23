Maine man arrested for DWI after driving wrong way in Greenland

GREENLAND, N.H. — A Maine man has been arrested for driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on I-95 in Greenland.

On Friday morning, March 21, New Hampshire State Troopers received reports of a wrong-way driver going erratically on I-95 Northbound at the Hampton Toll Plaza. The driver passed the tolls and crossed the median, continuing northbound in the southbound travel lanes.

Troopers identified the vehicle, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, and began to utilize several tactics to stop the vehicle. However, the driver was able to speed past troopers and continued the wrong way, at a reduced speed, avoiding traffic.

The driver finally ran into troopers, who decided to use their cruiser to stop the Cherokee, where the driver eventually stopped, but not before causing a minor slow-speed collision with two uninvolved vehicles.

The driver, 70-year-old Robert Cresta of Kittery, Maine was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for precautionary treatment.

Cressta was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, and felony counts of reckless conduct and possession of a controlled drug.

Cresta is expected to be I’m Portsmouth District Court on April 9, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group