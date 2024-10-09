Lynn police searching for owner of dog found wandering streets

LYNN, Mass. — Lynn police are searching for the owner of a dog who was found wandering the streets.

Lynn police posted on their social media pages that a female Chihuahua was found near Lawton Ave. and Beacon Hill Ave.

Additional information on the dog was not provided.

Anyone with information on the dog or who knows the owner is asked to call the Animal Control Officer at 781-477-4385.

Found Dog



Female Chihuahua found near Lawton Ave. and Beacon Hill Ave. If you have information on the owner please call the Animal Control Officer at 781-477-4385. pic.twitter.com/Kf3yy5ioTD — Lynn Police Dept (@LynnPoliceDept) October 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group