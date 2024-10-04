Lynn man charged with murder in New Bedford homicide

NEW BEDFORD — A Lynn man has been apprehended and charged with murder in a New Bedford stabbing.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Angel Avelino. He is expected to be arranged on Monday morning, October 7, at New Bedford District Court.

The incident occurred Thursday, October 3, at 11:30 p.m. outside the area of 1304 Acushnet Ave. The victim was a 51-year-old male and was immediately rushed from the scene to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives, New Bedford Police, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Homicide Unit are currently undergoing an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group