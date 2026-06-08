Ludlow man arrested after attacking a dog walker while nude

LUDLOW, Mass. — A Ludlow man has been arrested after he attacked a dog walker while he was nude, police report.

The incident occurred around 9:21 a.m. when Ludlow police were dispatched to the River Walk on reports of a man threatening a dog walker.

Once on scene, officers found the suspect, 34-year-old Alexander Marano, nude.

The victim on the scene said that the man “threatened violence with a weapon, attacked both he and his dog, and also picked up and choked the dog, a full-grown pitbull.” Police searched the area, but found no weapon. Both the victim and dog were uninjured.

Marano was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Disorderly Conduct

Threat to Use a Deadly Weapon

Assault and Battery

Open and Gross Lewdness

Indecent Exposure

Cruelty to Animals

Marano was taken to Hamden County Correctional Center in Ludlow.

“Our officers handled this difficult situation with compassion and professionalism,” said Ludlow Police Chief Michael Brennan. “They followed their training, took the suspect into custody without violence, and no one involved in this incident suffered serious injuries.”

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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