Lucky visit: New Hampshire man wins $2M on lottery ticket he bought over the state line in Mass.

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Albert Boumel Jr. is likely very glad he recently visited Massachusetts, and bought a lottery ticket here.

Boumel, of Derry, New Hampshire, won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Tuesday.

Albert Boumel Jr. (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

Boumel chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million, before taxes.

He told lottery officials that he plans to use his winnings to help his children, go on vacation, and upgrade his truck.

He purchased his winning ticket at Tewksbury Petroil, 365 Main St. in Tewksbury.

The store receives a $20,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

