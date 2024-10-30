Lucky scratch: Two Massachusetts women each win $1 million prize on instant tickets

BOSTON — Two lucky women from Massachusetts have each won $1 million prize on scratch tickets.

Beverly Colton of Bridgewater is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” instant ticket game.

Yoselinne Martinez of East Boston won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Loot” instant ticket game.

Both women chose the cash option on their prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Martinez plans on buying a home with her winnings, officials said. She purchased her winning ticket at Newtown Food Market at 87 Medford St. in Charlestown.

Colton, meanwhile, purchased her winning ticket at Roche Bros. at 233 Broad St. in Bridgewater.

Both stores in Bridgewater and Charlestown will each receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.

