Lucky scratch: Mass. man plans to invest $1M he won on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Anthony Carullo is having a great week.

The Saugus resident won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$25,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Carullo chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

Anthony Carullo (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

He told lottery officials that he plans to invest the winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Dicks Variety North at 2 Main St. in Salisbury.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

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