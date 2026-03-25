Lucky scratch: Mass. man plans to invest $1M he won on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Anthony Carullo is having a great week.
The Saugus resident won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$25,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Wednesday.
Carullo chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.
He told lottery officials that he plans to invest the winnings.
He purchased his winning ticket at Dicks Variety North at 2 Main St. in Salisbury.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
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