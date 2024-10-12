Lowell police welcomes a dozen new officers from academy

LOWELL, Mass. — Lowell police is welcoming a dozen new officers from the academy to the force.

On Thursday, October 10, 36 officers from 13 police departments graduated from the Lowell Police Academy, including 12 who will now become Lowell Police officers.

Those graduating and joining the Lowell Police Department are:

Jose Arroyo

Daniel DeJesus

David Dougal

Lindsey Morris

Kimberly Torres

Christopher DeRosa

Desteny Durham

Elizabeth Hernandez

Jimmy Hor

Conner Robertson

Cherubin Musangu

Parker Morrow

The Lowell Police Academy is a 22-week program that includes approximately 800 hours of training in all aspects of working on the force.

“We are extremely pleased that we were able to find 12 highly qualified recruits even as police departments across the country have struggled to recruit new officers,” said Superintendent Hudon. “These hires will bolster our forces and allow us to be even more proactive about patrolling the streets of Lowell and preventing crime.”

The 12 officers will now enter a 12-week field training program, in which they will shadow and learn from a more experienced officer before being allowed to patrol on their own, Lowell police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group