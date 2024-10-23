Lowell Police Union buys new ride for student whose scooter was recently stolen

LOWELL, Mass. — When officers learned of a student whose primary means of transportation was taken from him, they couldn’t stand idly by.

Lowell Police say Faheem, a Lowell High School student, recently had his scooter taken from school property.

Faheem used the scooter to get to and from school every day. After hearing of his dilemma, School Resource Officer Tim Sullivan contacted the Lowell Patrol Officer’s Union.

The union decided to use their funds to buy a new scooter for him

Officers Antonetty and Sullivan gave Faheem his new ride earlier this week and posed for a photo with him.

Faheem, a student at Lowell High School, recently had his scooter stolen from school property. The scooter served as his... Posted by Lowell Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group