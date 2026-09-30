‘Lowballed’: Churchgoers, survivors of clergy abuse respond to extensive state report

WORCESTER, Mass. — An extensive report unveiled by Attorney General Andrea Campbell Wednesday outlined a century of clergy abuse sent shockwaves across three dioceses in Massachusetts.

The 200-page report found more than 270 Catholic clerics abused nearly 1,000 children across the Catholic dioceses of Fall River, Springfield, and Worcester over the last century.

In Worcester, Boston 25 spoke with churchgoers Wednesday hours after the announcement.

“They’re going to pay the consequences when they face Him,” said one churchgoer. “That’s eternal damnation.”

Another added, “I think people are more aware of it, and I think the church is more fearful.”

Many parishioners on Wednesday said they believed the Church has taken steps forward after these sweeping accusations came to light.

One explained, “They certainly have, and we have a great Holy Pope that’s in Peter’s seat right now.”

Alexa MacPherson said she was sexually abused by a Dorchester priest for years in the 1980’s.

“I hate to put a negative light on [the report], but it’s probably lowballed,” she told Boston 25 Wednesday. “There’s just always going to be doubts.”

In a statement, the Worcester diocese Wednesday said there’s no precedent to release names of accused clergy members.

MacPherson finished, “If they are going to continue to hide behind the walls of the Vatican and not put forth these people for criminal prosecution, then they just remain complicit.”

She demanded all dioceses in Massachusetts step up in light of this extensive report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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