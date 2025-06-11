Looking to adopt your new best friend? Woofstock 2025 is happening this weekend

SALEM, N.H. — Looking to adopt your new, furry best friend? Woofstock 2025 is happening in Salem, New Hampshire this weekend.

Dubbed “the perfect summer kickoff for dog lovers of all ages,” Woofstock will “bring together local animal rescue organizations and dog lovers for a day of adoptions, tail wags, and community fun,” organizers said Wednesday.

The “PAW-ty” will kick off at noon on Saturday at Lake Park at Tuscan Village, 72 Rockingham Park Boulevard in Salem.

“It’s the ulti-mutt celebration of compassion, connection, and second chances,” organizers said in a statement.

Woofstock dog adoption event (Tuscan Brands)

Attendees will get the chance to meet “adorable, adoptable pups” from local shelters and rescue groups, learn more about fostering and adoption, and enjoy pet-friendly activities, giveaways, and “pup cups.”

Participating shelters and animal rescue groups will include:

For the Love of Dogs

Salem Animal Rescue League

Great Dog Rescue

The Luna Foundation

Dawgs Fight Back

Live Free Animal Rescue

Motley Mutts

Hero Pups

“Whether you’re looking to adopt, foster, or just shower some pups with love, Woofstock 2025 is the perfect summer kickoff for dog lovers of all ages,” organizers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group