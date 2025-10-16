Londonderry, NH man facing charges of possessing child sex material, police say

LONDONDERRRY, NH — An eighteen-year-old, Londonderry, NH man is facing charges of possessing explicit child sex abuse material.

Ryan Herbert is facing charges of 16 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images and 1 felony count of certain uses of computer services prohibited.

Herbert’s arrest came after an underage victim came forward to police and said they were contacted by Herbert on social media and explicit images were shared.

“The Londonderry Police Department urges all parents and guardians to speak with their children about the risks of sharing photos and engaging in online communication with individuals they do not know,” the police department said on social media. “We commend the juvenile involved for their bravery in coming forward and reporting this incident. Their actions were critical in initiating this investigation and protecting others in our community.”

Herbert is expected to be arraigned in Derry District Court on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

