Logan Airport to rededicate 9/11 memorial on 25th anniversary of terrorist attacks

BOSTON — Twenty-five years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, Logan International Airport is once again paying tribute to the passengers, airline workers, and airport employees whose lives were forever changed on that day.

A rededication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Logan Airport’s 9/11 Memorial, where officials will honor those killed in the attacks and recognize the response of the Logan airport community in the aftermath.

Two of the four planes hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, departed from Logan Airport before being flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York City.

The memorial features a large glass cube etched with the names of every person aboard both flights. It also pays tribute to the compassion, professionalism, and resilience shown by Logan employees during and after the attacks, many of whom lost friends, family members, or colleagues.

Ahead of the ceremony, American flags were placed around the base of the memorial, alongside a metal wreath added for the rededication.

Former Massport employees are expected to attend, along with Boston Archbishop Richard Henning and other community leaders.

The ceremony is one of several events taking place across Massachusetts to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11, a day that claimed nearly 3,000 lives and continues to be remembered through tributes, memorials, and moments of reflection.

For many, the memorial serves as a lasting reminder of those who were lost and the strength shown by first responders, aviation workers, and communities in the wake of one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in American history.

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