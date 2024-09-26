Locals concerned for family and loved ones in Hurricane Helene’s path

BOSTON — Many are scrambling to get out of Florida Wednesday night before Hurricane Helene hits the area.

Some are flying family and friends into Boston for safety.

Christine Conlon says her father-in-law lives near the path of the storm in Florida, and he’s 91 years old.

“He just wanted to make sure he was going to be safe if he loses electricity, he lives on his own, so if he loses electricity he won’t be able to live there by himself, so he comes up to see us a lot during the fall for this reason,” said Conlon.

Lots of people are changing their travel plans before their flights get canceled Thursday.

The Leifeld’s are heading to Paris with a new detour to Boston.

“So we had to go through lots of different hoops to get a different flight, rent a car, drive to Fort Lauderdale, and get out this morning, but we’re thrilled that we got out,” said Ellen Leifeld, who lives in the Fort Myers area.

Many are excited they escaped to Boston, but they’re also worried about their homes back in Florida.

“We didn’t put our shutters up because we didn’t think it’s gonna hit, but if it turns, no windows!” said Leifeld.

“He’s got his hurricane shutters up and everything just to be safe about stuff, but he always worries either what he’s going to be going home to or when he’s going to be going home, it’s a one-way trip because we don’t know,” said Conlon.

Luckily a lot of people coming from Florida have family or friends they can stay with up in New England until they know it’s safe to go back to Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

