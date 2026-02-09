Local woman gets probation for illegal cockfighting in NH and NC, feds say

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman was sentenced to probation for her role in illegal cockfighting activities in New Hampshire and North Carolina, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said.

Jennifer Scott, 42, was ordered to pay a fine of $2,500, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement on Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone handed down Scott’s sentence.

As a term of her probation, Scott is prohibited from owning or raising roosters or chickens.

In October 2025, Scott pleaded guilty to one count of attending an animal fighting venture.

According to court documents, Scott had been using her property in New Hampshire to raise and train roosters for cockfighting.

On several occasions, she transported roosters to North Carolina, where she traded them and had them participate in illegal cockfighting events, prosecutors said.

During a search warrant executed on Scott’s property, law enforcement recovered sparring muffs used to train roosters for cockfighting, a sparring aid used to entice roosters to attack the simulated opponent, 76 roosters, 84 hens, 261 juvenile chickens, and an egg incubator.

Scott “participated in a multistate cockfighting venture and profited from animal cruelty,” Creegan said.

“The conduct was extensive, involving networks of participants at multiple locations in North Carolina, as well as scores of animals,” Creegan said.

Scott’s sentence “stands as a warning to those who participate in and fuel the market for this brutal conduct,” Creegan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

