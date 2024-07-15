Local politicians, political groups, react to Trump’s appointed running mate

BOSTON — A mixed reaction from local political groups as Donald Trump appointed Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Vance is a 38-year-old freshman senator and was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2023.

MassGOP Chair Amy Carnevale says the Vance selection shows Trump’s commitment to the future.

“The choice reflects Trump’s focus on the future of the country and his efforts to bring in young leaders who can propel the United States forward,” she said. “President Trump has demonstrated his willingness and desire to bridge gaps and unite the country.”

Chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, Steve Kerrigan, was not so sure about the pick.

Today seems like a good day to remind voters that former Vice President Mike Pence does not support Donald Trump,” he said. “J.D. Vance will not protect reproductive freedom and will do anything for power. As a previous ‘never Trumper’, he changed his views on Trump to get the VP nod. That is not the kind of leadership America needs.”

Biden-Harris 2024 Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in part:

“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people.”

Trump’s announcement was made Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, just days after an attempted assassination of the former president.

