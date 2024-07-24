Local nonprofit donates $10K to Oak Square YMCA youth summer programs

BRIGHTON, Mass. — City Kids, a youth nonprofit founded by City Realty Group has donated $10,000 to the Oak Square YMCA for its youth summer program.

“City Realty Group is thrilled to support the Oak Square YMCA and the fantastic programs they run for local youth,” said Stephen Whalen, co-founder of City Kids and managing partner at City Realty Group.

The money will be used to grow the YMCA summer program and Summer Learning Academy which provides local youth with the opportunity to engage in fun activities that inspire learning and support child development.

The Oak Square YMCA Summer Camp and Summer Learning Academy provides local youth with the opportunity to engage in fun activities that inspire learning and support child development, which is especially important during the long summer months.

“It’s very important to keep kids active and engaged when school is out for summer, and we are happy to support the Y and its mission to enhance the growth and development of young people in our community,” Whalen added.

Summer programs at the YMCA are available to children ages 5-13 years old.

For more information on The Oak Square YMCA, visit the link here, and for more information on City Kids, visit the link here.

