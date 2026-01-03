Local lawmakers react to US attack on Venezuela, capture of Nicolas Maduro

MASS. — Lawmakers across Massachusetts are reacting to the United States attack on Venezuela and the capture of their President Nicolas Maduro.

Several members of the state’s congressional delegation said Congress was bypassed and warned the operation could pull the U.S. into another prolonged conflict in Latin America.

“Congress did not authorize this war,” said Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran. “Venezuela posed no imminent threat to the United States. This is reckless, elective regime change risking American lives (Iraq 2.0) with no plan for the day after. Wars cost more than trophies.”

Congress did not authorize this war. Venezuela posed no imminent threat to the United States. This is reckless, elective regime change risking American lives (Iraq 2.0) with no plan for the day after. Wars cost more than trophies. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 3, 2026

Rep. Jake Auchincloss echoed those concerns, citing his own military experience in the region.

“I commanded Marines in Latin America – they deserve a commander in chief operating lawfully and strategically,” Auchincloss said. “The president has no authority to strike Venezuela, no strategy for a democratic transition, and no credibility that he won’t just pardon the criminal Maduro like he did the Honduran president.”

I commanded Marines in Latin America – they deserve a commander in chief operating lawfully and strategically. The president has no authority to strike Venezuela, no strategy for a democratic transition, and no credibility that he won't just pardon the criminal Maduro like he did… — Rep. Jake Auchincloss 🟧 (@RepAuchincloss) January 3, 2026

He added that Republicans who previously opposed action should now “join Democrats to grab hold the steering wheel of Venezuela policy to prevent this capture from spiraling into a blood for oil war.”

Sen. Ed Markey also accused the Trump administration of acting unlawfully.

“The Trump administration is lying to Congress and ignoring our constitutionally required approval for military action,” Markey said. “This is what dictators do. This war is not just unjustified—it is unauthorized.”

Markey warned the attack “puts American lives in danger, destabilizes the region, and risks another endless war,” calling for congressional investigations and accountability.

The Trump administration is lying to Congress and ignoring our constitutionally required approval for military action. This is what dictators do.



This war is not just unjustified—it is unauthorized.



Trump’s attack on Venezuela puts American lives in danger, destabilizes the… — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 3, 2026

Rep. Lori Trahan condemned Maduro’s record while still opposing the military action.

“Maduro is a dictator whose brutal, antidemocratic rule has brought immense suffering to the Venezuelan people,” she said. “His repression and corruption are well documented and deserve condemnation.” However, Trahan argued that reality “does not justify the Trump administration bypassing Congress, putting our brave service men and women in harm’s way, or spending billions of taxpayer dollars on regime change in South America.”

Massachusetts Republican Party Chair Amy Carnevale praised the operation, framing it as a major victory for U.S. security.

“The action executed in Venezuela represents landmark leadership by the U.S. in the war on transnational narco-terrorism,” Carnevale said. “Thanks to the decisive leadership of President Trump, Nicolás Maduro will finally be held accountable for his heinous crimes. The world is safer as a result of American leadership.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social around 4 a.m. that the U.S had successfully carried out a strike against Venezuela and captured President Maduro and his wife.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group