Local exhibit to open, honor Italian teen Carlo Acutis set to be declared a saint

CLINTON, Mass. — A local exhibit is set to open in central Massachusetts to honor Italian teen Carlo Acutis set to be declared a saint.

Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation last Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.

Carlo Acutis was born in 1991 in London and eventually moved to Milan with his family. His parents were not religious but his faith was supported by his Polish nanny. He started attending mass at the age of 7 and eventually encouraged his mother to rejoin the church.

In addition to playing video games such as Halo, Super Mario, and Pokémon, Carlo taught himself programming to create a website that cataloged miracles, the Times reported.

His body was moved to Assisi after his death where he was placed in a shrine along with relics linked to him.

On June 7-9, St. John’s Church in Clinton, Mass. will exhibit and document miracles created from Carlo Acutis’s website.

The 3-day exhibit called “Encounter the Miracle of Jesus in the Eucharist Through the Eyes of a Millennial” will exhibit 100+ Vatican-approved Eucharistic miracles throughout the centuries and around the world, which was curated by Carlo Acutis.

The exhibit hopes to educate, inspire and affirm parishioners’ belief of the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

