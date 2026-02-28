Live updates: U.S. and Israel launch major strike on Iran after nuclear talks collapse

BOSTON — The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday after President Trump said efforts to reach an agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program had failed. The strike comes at a time when Iran is facing growing domestic dissent following nationwide protests.

President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “take over your government,“ one that has ruled over the nation since 1979.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations,” Trump said in a video announcing “major combat operations” were underway. “For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it.”

Follow for live updates:

Saturday, 10:20 a.m.

Rep. Lori Trahan releases a statement saying President Trump is drawing the United States into another foreign conflict.

“President Trump is drawing the United States into another foreign conflict, returning American servicemembers to the Middle East once again less than five years after the end of the 20-year War in Afghanistan. The American people deserve answers. Congress has a constitutional responsibility to decide whether our nation goes to war – and that responsibility cannot be bypassed. Any military action against Iran must be openly debated and authorized by Congress. I’m praying for the safety of our servicemembers in the region who have been placed in harm’s way yet again and for their families who have already borne enormous sacrifice. Like all Americans, they were told just 10 months ago – when Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites – that Iran’s nuclear capability was set back years as a result. Now, we’re being told something altogether different: that those strikes failed, and that Iran may be more dangerous than ever. Our men and women in uniform deserve a clear mission, defined objectives, and a strategy that protects U.S. interests and regional stability without sliding into another forever war. Every dollar and every American servicemember committed to an open-ended conflict abroad is a dollar and a life not invested here at home – in the families already stretched thin at the grocery store, on their utilities, and at the doctor’s office. At a moment of real economic pressure, driven in part by reckless policies advanced by this administration, the last thing our country needs is a costly war launched without congressional debate or a clear strategy. I will continue pressing for transparency and oppose any unilateral rush to war that puts politics ahead of our troops and the wellbeing of the American people.”

Saturday, 9:47 a.m.

Senator Elizabeth Warren releases as statement.

“Donald Trump’s single-handedly starting another war with Iran is dangerous and illegal. ‘America first’ doesn’t mean dragging the United States into another forever war built on lies while ignoring the needs of Americans here at home. The Constitution is clear: only Congress can declare war. The Senate must come back in session immediately to vote up or down on a War Powers Resolution.”

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Congressman Seth Moulton releases a statement.

“The two basic problems with Bush’s War in Iraq were that it was based on a lie and there was no plan for what comes next. It’s hard to argue both are not true today. WMD in Iraq was a lie. ‘Obliterating’ Iran’s nuclear facilities was a lie. The troops have to be wondering today, ‘What lies are we being told now?’ When you’re asked to risk your life for something, the most fundamental thing you want is the truth. Bluster and Bomb is not a strategy. Trump says that he wants a nuclear deal, but the only reason we don’t have one is because he tore it up. Trump’s utter stupidity will get Americans killed, and its long past time for Republicans in Congress to let us follow our Constitutional duty and vote on whether, for the second time in twenty-five years, we should risk a lot of American lives for a lot of lies.”

Saturday, 9:12 a.m.

The Massachusetts State Police says as part of their normal course, they monitor events around the world and share actionable information to the appropriate partners through the Commonwealth Fusion Center.

Saturday, 8:45 a.m.

Representative Jake Auchincloss shared on X that, “Operation Epic Fury was a war of choice without congressional authorization.”

“Given his lies to the Iranian protestors about help on the way, his weakness in Ukraine, and his blood-for-oil scheme in Venezuela, this president has no credibility on either the strategy or law guiding foreign policy. Congress must reclaim its war powers and insist that military force against Iran be debated in plain view of the American people, not on Signal chats. I will vote Yes next week on the War Powers Resolution to end hostilities with Iran until & unless the president comes to Congress for an authorization. As I have previously on policy regarding China and Russia, I am ready to work across the aisle to craft congressionally directed strategy on Iran, especially for securing American air supremacy in the region and supporting the Iranian people’s right to self-determination. But first congressional Republicans must call the question on this fundamental issue of war powers by voting against a reckless commander-in-chief and for the Constitution.” — Rep. Jake Auchincloss

Saturday, 8:27 a.m.

Massport says customers should check their flights to the Middle East following the attacks.

We do have flights to the middle east region though they are in the evening, and we are planning to put out messaging for those passengers to check with their airline. We have flights to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv.

Saturday, 7:45 a.m.

In a statement, Senator Ed Markey called it “illegal” and “unconstitutional,” saying this action held danger for all Americans.

“It was not approved by Congress and holds dangers for all Americans. Trump’s illegal actions raise the threat of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and civilians in the region. Trump has consistently exaggerated the imminence of Iran’s nuclear threat, even after insisting the United States ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear program during his illegal Operation Midnight Hammer attack. Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted Iran is not enriching uranium. There was time for diplomacy before this attack, and there still is. Congress must immediately vote on Senators Kaine and Schiff’s bipartisan War Powers Resolution and do its constitutional duty. A diplomatic solution remains the best way to permanently and verifiably prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. This is a crisis of Trump’s creation. Americans do not want another endless war in the Middle East. They do not want to see young men and women sent overseas for endless warfare while families at home cannot afford health care. If Trump does not stop this war now, Congress must. No more war with Iran.” — Senator Ed Markey

