Live updates: Hurricane Lee’s outer rain bands approaching southeastern New England

WHAT TO KNOW:

Hurricane Lee is poised to deliver rain, potentially damaging wind gusts, and possible flooding to parts of Massachusetts’ coast this weekend.

A tropical storm warning has been issued in the Bay State as Lee takes aim at New England on a path north through the Atlantic Ocean.

By early Friday afternoon, Lee was spinning about 340 miles southeast of Nantucket and moving away from Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lee is forecast to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada as a Category 1 storm on Friday and Saturday.

Rain and wind could start impacting eastern Massachusetts on Friday night before peaking Saturday morning and tapering off Saturday night.

In Maine, the National Weather Service said a hurricane watch was in place for the first time in 15 years.

LIVE UPDATES:

9/15/23, 2 p.m.

Hurricane Lee’s outer rain bands are approaching southeastern New England, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 41A: Outer Rain Bands of Lee Approaching Southeastern New England. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

WATCH LIVE: Waves beginning to pick up at Salty Brine State Beach in Rhode Island as Lee nears New England. WATCH LIVE: Waves are beginning to pick up at Salty Brine State Beach in Rhode Island as Hurricane Lee nears New England. Posted by Boston 25 News on Friday, September 15, 2023

9/15/23, 1:55 p.m.

The Steamship Authority has canceled its high-speed service to Nantucket for Friday. Nantucket route service is on a trip-by-trip basis, according to the ferry service. Service to Oak Bluffs has also been diverted to Vineyard Haven for the remainder of the day, Friday.

9/15/23, 1:30 p.m.

Hy-Line Cruises has suspended its service to Nantucket until further notice, “until Lee has passed and conditions allow resumption. This is not anticipated to be before Saturday afternoon at the earliest.”

9/15/23, 12:30 p.m.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in advance of potentially damaging wind gusts, rain, and coastal flooding that’s expected to accompany the arrival of Hurricane Lee late Friday night through Saturday.

Gov. Healey declares state of emergency, activates National Guard ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival

9/15/23, 10 a.m.

With high wind gusts predicted due to Hurricane Lee, the MBTA announced adjustments to ferry schedules for Friday and Saturday:

Lynn Ferry: All inbound and outbound trips are canceled.

East Boston Ferry: All inbound and outbound trips will be canceled following the conclusion of the outbound 6:45 PM trip from Long Wharf to Lewis Mall Wharf.

Charlestown Ferry: All inbound and outbound trips will be canceled following the conclusion of the outbound 6:30 PM trip from Long Wharf (South) to Charlestown Navy Yard.

Hingham/Hull Ferry: All inbound and outbound trips will be canceled following the conclusion of the outbound 8:25 PM trip from Long Wharf (North) to Hull and Hingham.

Winthrop Ferry and Hingham-Rowes Wharf Ferry services will operate as scheduled.

On Saturday all MBTA ferry services will be canceled. On Sunday all MBTA ferry services will operate their normal schedules.

9/15/23, 9:00 a.m.

Lee remained a “large hurricane” over the Western Atlantic and tropical storm conditions are expected to begin across parts of coastal New England later this afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Lee is expected to be a large and dangerous storm when it reaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada,” the NHC said.

Lee is expected to weaken into a post-tropical storm by Saturday as it passes Massachusetts, the NHC added.

.@NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ is closely watching #HurricaneLee as is moves northward this morning. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for much of coastal New England.



Latest updates:https://t.co/KNeDGbusEL https://t.co/PMNQzK40U8 pic.twitter.com/CzaP1QAwFw — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 15, 2023

9/15/23, 5:00 a.m.

No impact changes with the 5 a.m. update. Hurricane Lee is set to track about 170 miles off the Massachusetts coast tomorrow with most of the strong wind and rain focused over Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Hurricane Lee Hurricane Lee 9/15 5 am Update

9/14/23, 11:00 p.m.

Thursday night latest track of hurricane Lee

9/14/23, 6:00 p.m.

Maine Governor Janet Mills declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Lee.

Mills also requested that President Joe Biden issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster to help facilitate federal resources and funds.

9/14/23, 5:15 p.m.

Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Easter Norfolk, Suffolk, and Eastern Essex counties are all under a tropical storm warning as of early Thursday evening.

The tropical storm warning along the coast of Massachusetts has been extended westward to Westport and the tropical storm watch west of Westport has been discontinued, according to National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Warning

9/14/23, 2:45 p.m.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell announces that FEMA is ready to support Massachusetts as needed with heavy rainfall in the forecast through Saturday night.

I connected with @MassGovernor to check on Massachusetts as Hurricane #Lee is expected to bring a significant amount of rain across the state. @FEMA is ready to support the state as needed. I urge residents to sign up for emergency alerts so they can act at a moment's notice. — Deanne Criswell (@FEMA_Deanne) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 1 p.m.

Hy-Line Cruises announced that all service between Hyannis/Martha’s Vineyard and direct inter-island service between Martha’s Vineyard/Nantucket has been canceled on Friday and Saturday. Hyannis/Nantucket service will run on a trip-by-trip basis for Friday with service interruptions anticipated.

#ALERT All service between Hyannis/Martha's Vineyard and direct inter-island service between Martha's Vineyard/Nantucket has been canceled for Fri 9/15 & Sat 9/16.

Hyannis/Nantucket service will run on a trip by trip basis for Fri 9/15, with service interruptions anticipated. — Hy-Line Cruises (@hylinecruises) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service issues tropical storm warnings for portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket, cautioning residents that there is the potential for life-threatening storm surge flooding.

Hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia on Saturday, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for that area. Tropical storm conditions are expected on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket… pic.twitter.com/DxR1Ve8laU — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 10 a.m.

The Steamship Authority announces that Nantucket service disruptions may start Friday night and both routes will see cancellations Saturday.

The length of the service disruptions will depend on how quickly the storm moves through the area and the condition of the seas and our facilities after the winds die down.

Cancellation fees for any travel booked for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday have been waived.

Cape Cod and the Islands are under now under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Lee approaches. The worst of the winds are most likely to begin late Friday evening. Nantucket service disruptions may start Friday night; both routes will see cancellations Saturday. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KlwI96oOol — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 9 a.m.

National Hurricane Center Director Dr. Michael Brennan tells Boston 25 News that Lee “continues to get bigger” as it pushes north.

“The trend is Lee continues to get bigger. That’s the main message,” Brennan said. “Impacts are going to extend well away from the center.”

Brennan said Lee will likely pass east of the coast of Massachusetts, but effects from the storm’s tropical force wind field will be felt.

Director of the National Hurricane Center talks about the impact of Hurricane Lee in New England

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

