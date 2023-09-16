Live updates: Breezy showers through midday from Post Tropical Cyclone Lee

WHAT TO KNOW:

Originally called Hurricane Lee, now called “Post Tropical Cyclone Lee” is poised to deliver rain, potentially damaging wind gusts, and possible flooding to parts of Massachusetts’ coast.

By 11:00 p.m. Friday night, Rain was pushing through Cape Cod as the latest track showed Lee pushing a little further out into the ocean than previous models. As the storm continues to open up, models show Lee losing its tropical status and becoming more like a Nor’Easter before it makes landfall in Nova Scotia.

By 10:30 on Saturday morning, peak winds have already hit the state and Lee is slowly moving upwards away from the Bay State.

The National Weather Service placed a hurricane watch in Maine for the first time in 15 years before lifting the alert. A tropical storm warning remains in place.

9/16/23 11:30 a.m.

All tropical storm warnings have been dropped for Massachusetts as Lee moves out of the area.

9/16/23 11:09 a.m.

Police in Dennis Police say local beaches in their town will be reopening at noon.

Surf on Cape Cod is still heavy. Boston 25 viewer Cara Carrazza shared this video from Coast Guard Beach in Eastham.

9/16/23 10:10 a.m.

Breaking news: President Biden has approved Massachusetts’ emergency declaration.

President Joe Biden has declared that an emergency exists in Massachusetts and has ordered federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Lee from September 15 to September 17, 2023.

According to a statement from the White House, “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 14 Massachusetts counties.”

“Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct Federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and sheltering support, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding,” according to the statement.

9/16/23 9:20 a.m.

Rebecca Turco reports on conditions while traveling along a shore road in Dennis.

9/16/23 9:15 a.m.

Kelly Sullivan has a update on conditions in Chatham as of 9:00 a.m.

9/16/23 9:14 a.m.

Photos show trees down in Brewster after Lee came through.

9/16/23 9:05 a.m.

There are some reports of trees coming down on Cape Cod. Eversource crews are on the scene repairing lines in Falmouth.

Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to repair tree damage caused by the tropical-force winds and heavy rain Hurricane Lee brought to the region like here on Woods Hole Rd in Falmouth. pic.twitter.com/i1lw9O7mPS — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) September 16, 2023

9/16/23 8:18 a.m.

Rebecca Turco reports on conditions while traveling through Bourne in the Weather Wrangler headed for Cape Cod.

9/16/23 8:15 a.m.

A video update from Kelly Sullivan in Chatham covering storm conditions from Lee.

9/16/23 7:43 a.m.

Some updated wind gusts this morning from Boston 25 meteorologist Vicki Graf.

Here are some of the wind gusts being reported this morning, the strongest gusts will be focused on the Cape & Islands. pic.twitter.com/OLyjxjmoHQ — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) September 16, 2023

9/16/23 7:31 a.m.

7 a.m. video storm update from Kelly Sullivan from Chatham.

9/16/23 7:22 a.m.

Video from Nantucket shows a boat that came loose and ran aground as Lee moved through.

9/16/23 6:35 a.m.

Here are some of the strongest winds in the past 2 hours, according to National Weather Service reports:

533 AM: Dennis, MA: 63 MPH (Sustained 42 MPH)

531 AM: Nantucket, MA Polpis Harbor: 55 MPH (Sustained 42 MPH)

510 AM: Eastham, MA: 60 MPH (sustained 44 MPH)

9/16/23 6:30 a.m.

The Steamship Authority says all ferry service will be on a trip-by-trip basis Saturday morning until conditions allow for safe travel.

There are cancellations and delays at Logan Airport. Call your airline before heading to the airport.

Some cancellations and delays at Logan this morning. Check in with your airline before heading to the airport.https://t.co/zQqDusK3t9#boston #loganairport pic.twitter.com/mDmP9VMRyE — Boston 25 News (@boston25) September 16, 2023

9/16/23: 6:00 a.m.

The storm is now called a “Post-tropical cyclone”, not a hurricane. It’s because it’s not symmetrical with an eye, but has fronts now. Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee still has hurricane-force winds more than 100 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds more than 300 miles from the center.

9/15/23 11:00 p.m.

Rain is pushing through Cape Cod as the latest track shows Hurricane Lee pushing a little further out into the ocean than previous models. As the storm continues to open up, models show Lee losing its tropical status and becoming more like a Nor’Easter before it makes landfall in Nova Scotia.

Winds are gusting over 40 miles per hour from Plymouth to Nantucket, according to the Boston 25′s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz.

Hurricane Lee 11:00 p.m. track

11pm AST Sep 15: #Hurricane #Lee is beginning to affect the Northeast U.S. & Atlantic Canada with tropical storm conditions. Coastal flooding along with down trees and potential power outages are possible as well.



Latest info at https://t.co/w5INoaiBVp pic.twitter.com/YK902lx9Ma — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2023

9/15/23 9:30 p.m.

By 9:30 p.m. Friday night, Lee was spinning about 250 miles southeast of Nantucket and moving away from Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the Boston 25′s Kevin Lemanowicz.

9/15/23 7 p.m.

Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz says current models show Hurricane Lee glancing the New England area between 2:00 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday., bringing tropical storm-like conditions.

9/15/23 5 p.m.

Tropical storm conditions and coastal flooding are expected to begin in southern New England on Friday evening. Downed trees and power outages are possible, the NWS says.

Hurricane conditions are possibly in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

5PM AST Sep 15: #Lee is a very large hurricane approaching the Northeast U.S. and Atlantic Canada. This system is likely to cause downed trees and potential power outages. For more information visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/k8XOsD4SQm — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

9/15/23 4:45 p.m.

The White Mountain National Forest urges visitors to be cautious and consider staying indoors as Hurricane Lee carries gusty winds, rain showers and cooler temperatures to the Granite State this weekend.

We urge visitors to be cautious this weekend and consider postponing outdoor activities. Adverse weather generated from Hurricane Lee will bring gusty winds, rain showers, and cooler temperatures to the area Friday and Saturday. https://t.co/gMfu8y5Ovk #ReadyNH #BePrepared — WhiteMountainNF (@WhiteMountainNF) September 15, 2023

9/15/23, 2 p.m.

Hurricane Lee’s outer rain bands are approaching southeastern New England, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 41A: Outer Rain Bands of Lee Approaching Southeastern New England. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

WATCH LIVE: Waves beginning to pick up at Salty Brine State Beach in Rhode Island as Lee nears New England. WATCH LIVE: Waves are beginning to pick up at Salty Brine State Beach in Rhode Island as Hurricane Lee nears New England. Posted by Boston 25 News on Friday, September 15, 2023

9/15/23, 1:55 p.m.

The Steamship Authority has canceled its high-speed service to Nantucket for Friday. Nantucket route service is on a trip-by-trip basis, according to the ferry service. Service to Oak Bluffs has also been diverted to Vineyard Haven for the remainder of the day, Friday.

9/15/23, 1:30 p.m.

Hy-Line Cruises has suspended its service to Nantucket until further notice, “until Lee has passed and conditions allow resumption. This is not anticipated to be before Saturday afternoon at the earliest.”

9/15/23, 12:30 p.m.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in advance of potentially damaging wind gusts, rain, and coastal flooding that’s expected to accompany the arrival of Hurricane Lee late Friday night through Saturday.

Gov. Healey declares state of emergency, activates National Guard ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival

9/15/23, 10 a.m.

With high wind gusts predicted due to Hurricane Lee, the MBTA announced adjustments to ferry schedules for Friday and Saturday:

Lynn Ferry: All inbound and outbound trips are canceled.

East Boston Ferry: All inbound and outbound trips will be canceled following the conclusion of the outbound 6:45 PM trip from Long Wharf to Lewis Mall Wharf.

Charlestown Ferry: All inbound and outbound trips will be canceled following the conclusion of the outbound 6:30 PM trip from Long Wharf (South) to Charlestown Navy Yard.

Hingham/Hull Ferry: All inbound and outbound trips will be canceled following the conclusion of the outbound 8:25 PM trip from Long Wharf (North) to Hull and Hingham.

Winthrop Ferry and Hingham-Rowes Wharf Ferry services will operate as scheduled.

On Saturday all MBTA ferry services will be canceled. On Sunday all MBTA ferry services will operate their normal schedules.

9/15/23, 9:00 a.m.

Lee remained a “large hurricane” over the Western Atlantic and tropical storm conditions are expected to begin across parts of coastal New England later this afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Lee is expected to be a large and dangerous storm when it reaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada,” the NHC said.

Lee is expected to weaken into a post-tropical storm by Saturday as it passes Massachusetts, the NHC added.

.@NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ is closely watching #HurricaneLee as is moves northward this morning. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for much of coastal New England.



Latest updates:https://t.co/KNeDGbusEL https://t.co/PMNQzK40U8 pic.twitter.com/CzaP1QAwFw — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 15, 2023

9/15/23, 5:00 a.m.

No impact changes with the 5 a.m. update. Hurricane Lee is set to track about 170 miles off the Massachusetts coast tomorrow with most of the strong wind and rain focused over Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Hurricane Lee Hurricane Lee 9/15 5 am Update

9/14/23, 11:00 p.m.

Thursday night latest track of hurricane Lee

9/14/23, 6:00 p.m.

Maine Governor Janet Mills declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Lee.

Mills also requested that President Joe Biden issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster to help facilitate federal resources and funds.

9/14/23, 5:15 p.m.

Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Easter Norfolk, Suffolk, and Eastern Essex counties are all under a tropical storm warning as of early Thursday evening.

The tropical storm warning along the coast of Massachusetts has been extended westward to Westport and the tropical storm watch west of Westport has been discontinued, according to National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Warning

9/14/23, 2:45 p.m.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell announces that FEMA is ready to support Massachusetts as needed with heavy rainfall in the forecast through Saturday night.

I connected with @MassGovernor to check on Massachusetts as Hurricane #Lee is expected to bring a significant amount of rain across the state. @FEMA is ready to support the state as needed. I urge residents to sign up for emergency alerts so they can act at a moment's notice. — Deanne Criswell (@FEMA_Deanne) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 1 p.m.

Hy-Line Cruises announced that all service between Hyannis/Martha’s Vineyard and direct inter-island service between Martha’s Vineyard/Nantucket has been canceled on Friday and Saturday. Hyannis/Nantucket service will run on a trip-by-trip basis for Friday with service interruptions anticipated.

#ALERT All service between Hyannis/Martha's Vineyard and direct inter-island service between Martha's Vineyard/Nantucket has been canceled for Fri 9/15 & Sat 9/16.

Hyannis/Nantucket service will run on a trip by trip basis for Fri 9/15, with service interruptions anticipated. — Hy-Line Cruises (@hylinecruises) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service issues tropical storm warnings for portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket, cautioning residents that there is the potential for life-threatening storm surge flooding.

Hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia on Saturday, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for that area. Tropical storm conditions are expected on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket… pic.twitter.com/DxR1Ve8laU — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 10 a.m.

The Steamship Authority announces that Nantucket service disruptions may start Friday night and both routes will see cancellations Saturday.

The length of the service disruptions will depend on how quickly the storm moves through the area and the condition of the seas and our facilities after the winds die down.

Cancellation fees for any travel booked for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday have been waived.

Cape Cod and the Islands are under now under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Lee approaches. The worst of the winds are most likely to begin late Friday evening. Nantucket service disruptions may start Friday night; both routes will see cancellations Saturday. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KlwI96oOol — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 9 a.m.

National Hurricane Center Director Dr. Michael Brennan tells Boston 25 News that Lee “continues to get bigger” as it pushes north.

“The trend is Lee continues to get bigger. That’s the main message,” Brennan said. “Impacts are going to extend well away from the center.”

Brennan said Lee will likely pass east of the coast of Massachusetts, but effects from the storm’s tropical force wind field will be felt.

Director of the National Hurricane Center talks about the impact of Hurricane Lee in New England

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

