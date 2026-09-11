Live unexploded artillery shell found inside Maynard home

MAYNARD, Mass. — Maynard police and firefighters were called to a home Thursday afternoon after a resident reported a large, unexploded artillery shell.

Police said they responded to a home on Douglas Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a potentially live artillery shell found inside the house.

First responders secured the area and located the partially rusted artillery shell.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad confirmed the ordinance was live and transported it to a secluded location.

Members of the bomb squad said it was safely detonated off Pine Hill Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Police did not share why the artillery shell may have been inside the home.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group