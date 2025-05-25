Lexington residents rethink neighborhood safety after surge in car thefts, break-ins

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Lexington police are investigating more than 50 reports of car thefts and break-ins that happened in the early morning of May 24.

According to Lexington police, people who live in neighborhoods off Route 2 and 128 filed the reports.

“I just saw a couple cars coming down the street. Guys, maybe six guys going up the driveways, and going into the cars,” explained Adam Keene, who lives on Harding Road. He watched the unusual scene unfold outside his window just before 4 a.m. He had stayed up later than usual to practice playing guitar.

Eventually, Keene said someone wound up in his driveway and reached for his car door handle,” I opened my window, and I yelled down at them, and they ran off pretty quickly.”

While he said nothing was taken from his family’s home, these incidents have forced Keene and other residents to rethink the safety of their surroundings.

“No one in our neighborhood even locks their car just because it’s normally known as a safe neighborhood, but I now think everybody is going to start locking their car, and probably putting up security cameras,” explained Gabriella Mclaughlin.

Lexington police said in their release that in all reported incidents, vehicles were left unlocked or keys were left inside. They urge everyone to lock their cars, hide valuables away inside the vehicle, and report any suspicious activity to police.

The agency is now collaborating with regional detective groups and other communities that’ve been impacted by similar thefts. Police haven’t released further information on suspects or whether arrests have been made since the investigation is in its early phases.

Police are asking those with information on these incidents or video surveillance to contact Detective Jeff Chaisson at jchaisson@lexingtonma.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group