Lenox Hotel evacuated after transformer explosion

BOSTON — The Lenox Hotel has been evacuated after a transformer in the back of the building exploded.

According to Boston Fire, shortly before 1 p.m., companies ordered a 2nd alarm to evacuate the Lenox Hotel, as a result of a transformer explosion in the rear of the hotel causing excessive smoke through the building.

Fire crews were able to safely evacuate the building and there was no fire in the hotel.

Carbon Monoxide levels in the building were high after the explosion but have since lowered and crews are working on venting the building.

There are no injuries to report.

Boston police also responded to the scene.

The building has been safely evacuated, There was no fire in the hotel. Companies had high Carbon Monoxide levels in the building ,which have now dropped. Companies are in the process of venting the building of smoke using multiple fans throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/N6OAbBFczv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

Companies ordered a 2nd alarm to evacuate the Lenox hotel , as a result of a transformer explosion in the rear of the hotel causing excessive smoke through the building. pic.twitter.com/5DZjlpDJ8D — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group