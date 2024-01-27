Local

Lenox Hotel evacuated after transformer explosion

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The Lenox Hotel has been evacuated after a transformer in the back of the building exploded.

According to Boston Fire, shortly before 1 p.m., companies ordered a 2nd alarm to evacuate the Lenox Hotel, as a result of a transformer explosion in the rear of the hotel causing excessive smoke through the building.

Fire crews were able to safely evacuate the building and there was no fire in the hotel.

Carbon Monoxide levels in the building were high after the explosion but have since lowered and crews are working on venting the building.

There are no injuries to report.

Boston police also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

