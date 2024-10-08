Legal Sea Foods investigating after woman’s drink ‘tampered with’ at Boston restaurant

BOSTON — Legal Sea Foods has launched an investigation after a woman claimed that her drink was “tampered with” during a visit to one of the chain’s Boston restaurants.

The Cambridge-based restaurant chain said it learned of the claim via a social media post on Sunday but didn’t specify the location where the alleged incident occurred.

“We take such matters very seriously and immediately launched an investigation. We were able to contact our guest to offer support and gather additional information and are working closely with local as well as state authorities,” the chain wrote in a statement.

Legal Sea Foods added that the “safety and security” of its guests are “always a number one priority.”

The chain has five locations in Boston including Copley Place, Downtown Crossing, Harborside, Long Wharf, and Park Square.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston police for comment on the investigation.

