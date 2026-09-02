Lebanon, NH police warn residents after third reported animal attack

A man was injured after an animal attack in New Hampshire Monday night.

The Lebanon Police Department said it’s the third animal attack reported in the area over the last week.

New Hampshire animal attack A man near a moving truck being attacked by a wild animal.

One of the reported attacks was caught on surveillance footage.

The video shows a man near a truck when he’s attacked by the animal.

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Police said the first attack was reported on Sunday night in the Centerra Park area.

Since the first report, officers have received two more animal attack reports involving what appears to be the same animal.

According to police, the animal was described as either a gray fox or a fisher cat and reportedly displayed unusually aggressive behavior.

Officers said they have not observed or encountered the animal.

Police have notified the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department about the recent attacks.

Visitors in the Centerra Park area are urged to use caution when near wooded, brush-covered, or other areas where wildlife may be present.

Authorities asked visitors not to approach, capture, or feed the animal.

Anyone who observes a wild animal behaving aggressively or approaching people should contact the Lebanon Police Department.

Police said they will continue to monitor the area.

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