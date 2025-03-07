Leaning power lines shut down Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Route 1 in Saugus is shut down between Walnut Street and the Lynn Fells Parkway on Friday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted down Walnut Street, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Ramps from I-95 northbound and southbound to Route 1 southbound at exit 63 in Peabody are also closed.

“Drivers traveling through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. If possible, drivers should seek alternate routes,” MassDOT said in a statement.

Video sent to the Boston 25 newsroom showed power poles leaning over the road.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group