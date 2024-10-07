Lawrence man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

READING, Mass. — A Lawrence man was arrested and facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop.

On Saturday, October. 5, around 9:13 p.m., Reading Police were conducting a routine traffic patrol in the area of Haverhill Street and Timberneck Drive when they observed a gray Honda Accord traveling southbound on Haverhill Street with no headlights on.

Police pulled the vehicle over and observed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 0.411 pounds of marijuana, a scale, and a box of small sandwich bags, consistent with possession with intent to distribute.

The driver, identified as Jose Monge also had about $550 in cash on him.

Monge was arrested without incident and is being charged with distribution or possession with intent to distribute class D drug, lights violation and not having an inspection sticker.

Monge is scheduled to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

