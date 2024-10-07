Local

Lawrence man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024.

Lawrence man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop Lawrence man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

READING, Mass. — A Lawrence man was arrested and facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop.

On Saturday, October. 5, around 9:13 p.m., Reading Police were conducting a routine traffic patrol in the area of Haverhill Street and Timberneck Drive when they observed a gray Honda Accord traveling southbound on Haverhill Street with no headlights on.

Police pulled the vehicle over and observed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately 0.411 pounds of marijuana, a scale, and a box of small sandwich bags, consistent with possession with intent to distribute.

The driver, identified as Jose Monge also had about $550 in cash on him.

Monge was arrested without incident and is being charged with distribution or possession with intent to distribute class D drug, lights violation and not having an inspection sticker.

Monge is scheduled to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read