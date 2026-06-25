Lawrence family grieving loved ones lost in deadly Barahona, Dominican Republic fire

A Lawrence family is grieving after a fire at a vacation rental in the Dominican Republic claimed the lives of several relatives, including a 5-year-old child.

According to family members, 12 relatives traveled to Barahona after spending several months planning the trip, but in the early morning hours of June 13, a fire broke out inside the Airbnb where they were staying. Four family members died in the fire, a 5-year-old boy and three women identified by the family as Luzy, Pancracia, and Jhoselin.

Boston 25 News spoke exclusively with the chief of the Barahona Fire Department, who said firefighters did everything they could to rescue those trapped inside. “When we respond to fires where multiple people are affected, it’s a very anxious situation for us as firefighters because every time we get to the scene, we want anyone who may be inside to be okay,” the fire chief told Boston 25 News.

Photos captured by the Barahona Fire Department and shared with Boston 25 News show firefighters battling the blaze and responding to the chaotic scene.

Several other relatives survived but suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation. Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña told Boston 25 News he has been assisting the family nearly every day while in the Dominican Republic dealing with personal matters. He said he has worked with U.S. Senator Ed Markey’s office to help facilitate communication with Dominican authorities and is focused on making sure the family receives the support they need.

“When I come back to Lawrence, I will continue to support the family because it’s going to be a long process,” DePeña said.

The Barahona fire chief also shared a message for the grieving family. “I know these are difficult times for this family, especially since they lost loved ones. We’re asking God to give them strength during this process because truly it is a traumatic event,” he told Boston 25 News.

A GoFundMe organized by a family member has raised more than $10,000 is aimed to help cover medical treatment, funeral expenses, travel costs, and the transportation of injured survivors back to Massachusetts.

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