Latest wastewater data shows COVID-19 spike in Boston, officials say

BOSTON — COVID-19 has spiked in Boston for the summer according to the latest wastewater data.

The Boston Public Health Commission says the average level of SARS-CoV-2 is 163% higher in the July water samples compared to the citywide average in May.

Similarly, in July, hospitalizations increased by 62% as compared to hospitalizations in May.

The wastewater levels are currently classified as “high” or “very high” in Roxbury, Mattapan, Allston/Brighton, Back Bay, and Roslindale/West Roxbury.

“Tracking wastewater is one of the best tools that we have to monitor spread of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, in our neighborhoods in Boston,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Respiratory viruses continue to be a serious concern, so we suggest that residents monitor their risk, follow recommended precautions and get the updated vaccinations when they are available.”

Although SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater was exceptionally high for the summer months, the Boston Public Health Commission says the numbers are trending downward.

Health officials recommend the following precautions to protect yourself against the disease:

If you develop symptoms of respiratory viral illness like fever, chills, cough, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, stay home and away from others.

Wear a mask if you must leave the house while sick.

Continue masking for 5 days after your symptoms have improved and have no fever for 24 hours.

Wear a mask If you are at high risk of severe illness.

Have COVID-19 rapid test kits available at home to test if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Pharmacies are currently the best place to purchase COVID-19 rapid test kits.

The Boston Public Health Commission tracks COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in wastewater and makes the reports available online twice a week.

