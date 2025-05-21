Search for possibly armed person wanted for making threats leads to large police presence in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — There was a large police presence in Canton on Wednesday morning amid a search for a possibly armed person who authorities say was wanted for making threats.

Law enforcement officials swarmed the area of Will Drive, according to the Canton Police Department.

Drone units, K9s, and the Massachusetts State Police Airwing were assisting in the search.

Police didn’t share any details on the nature of the reported threats, but they released a photo of a person dressed in black who investigators believe is the suspect.

In a 9:15 a.m. update, police wrote on Facebook, “The Will Dr. scene is now clear.”

There was no word on if an arrest had been made.

No additional information was immediately available. Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

UPDATE: 9:15am the Will Dr. scene is now clear. Community Advisory: There is a large police presence in the Will Dr.... Posted by Canton Police Department on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group