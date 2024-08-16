Large pieces of metal damage vehicles in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON — Large pieces of metal damaged several vehicles in Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel on Friday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of Interstate 93 found metal debris scattered on the road inside the tunnel just before Exit 16 around 5:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police estimated about five vehicles were damaged by the debris, including David Tavares’ Smart car.

Tavares shared photos with Boston 25 News that showed extensive damage to his tires and wheel rims.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the debris came from.

Crews have since cleared the roadway and all lanes are back open.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

