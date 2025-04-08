AUBURN, Mass. — A tanker carrying liquid oxygen rolled over on I-290 in Auburn Tuesday, snarling traffic.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area by the Route 12 on ramp after the tanker rolled over.

Liquid oxygen tanker rolls over on I-290 in Auburn (Auburn Fire Rescue)

During the crash, the control valves were sheared off, causing gas to start to leak from the tanker.

Crews that responded were able to completely shut off the gases.

UPDATE. A large tank rolled off a flatbed shearing off the control valves. Tank began emitting a gas that was not immediately identifiable as the tank was not placarded. It’s been determined the cargo was liquid oxygen. The tank has completely off gasses at this time.#hazmat pic.twitter.com/VuCHpnoKt8 — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) April 8, 2025

