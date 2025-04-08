Local

Liquid oxygen tanker rolls over on I-290 in Auburn

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Liquid oxygen tanker rolls over on I-290 in Auburn (Auburn Fire Rescue)
AUBURN, Mass. — A tanker carrying liquid oxygen rolled over on I-290 in Auburn Tuesday, snarling traffic.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area by the Route 12 on ramp after the tanker rolled over.

During the crash, the control valves were sheared off, causing gas to start to leak from the tanker.

Crews that responded were able to completely shut off the gases.

