‘Large fight’: 9 people from Mass., Rhode Island arrested in brawl at Block Island ferry dock

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Nine people from Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including a 16-year-old teen, are now facing charges after a large brawl at the Block Island Ferry dock over the weekend.

Two people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with injuries suffered during the fight on Saturday night, police said. They were later released from the hospital.

On Saturday, at 8:12 p.m., police responded to the Block Island Ferry at 304 Great Island Road for a report of 20 to 30 people fighting, Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan said in a statement.

Officer Brandon Gagnon was first to arrive and immediately requested backup.

When additional officers arrived, they found a large group of individuals fighting each other, Corrigan said.

It was unclear Tuesday what sparked the large fight at the ferry dock to Block Island, a popular destination visited by tens of thousands of tourists during the summer season.

As officers were making arrests, “numerous individuals” began interfering with police, Corrigan said. They were given warnings to stand back or they would be arrested for obstruction.

Police arrested seven people at the scene, including a 16-year-old teenager.

Manuel Pina, 42, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with obstructing officer in execution of duty, felony assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Gilda Antunes, 28, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with obstructing officer in execution of duty.

Elsa Lopes, 31, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, obstructing officer in execution of duty and disorderly conduct.

Victor Manuel Gomes Depina, 39, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with obstructing officer in execution of duty and disorderly conduct.

Michael Gomes Lopes, 36, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Henry Lopes Jr., 32, of Providence was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Two Rhode Island men, James Ronald Cole Jr., 54, of Westerly and Jordan Leighty, 41, of Richmond, turned themselves into police on Monday. Both men were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

All nine people arrested were arraigned on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

