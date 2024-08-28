Lanternfly infestations reported across Massachusetts

BOSTON — September is almost here and the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture wants your help as we head into the fall.

They want you to look out for spotted lanternflies.

They have spotted wings and black and red Coloring, and they love to lay eggs on any outdoor surface.

The MDAR Invasive Pest Dashboard shows communities across Massachusetts that are seeing this pesky bug.

Spotted lanternfly FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

While the insects may seem harmless, they are actually causing some damage.

The lanterflies are targeting plants and trees in several parts of the Northeast and Midwest.

So what do you do if you see one? Well simple. The agency says just squish the bug.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

