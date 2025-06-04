Kitten rescued by ARL after living under shipping container at Charlestown construction site

BOSTON — Meet Ally, an eight-week-old community kitten who was found living under a shipping container at a Charlestown construction site.

Ally was found when a resident of an apartment building overlooking the construction site at 75 Alford Avenue (Ryan Playground) in Charlestown contacted ARL’s Field Services Department after witnessing the kitten coming in and out from underneath a shipping container placed on the site.

ARL was able to gain access to the site and began the trapping process.

It took two days, and in the end, Ally overcame her fear and gave in to her hunger.

She was transported to ARL’s Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center to undergo veterinary care. Ally is in excellent heath, is under socialized but friendly, and she will likely be made available for adoption this week.

“ARL’s Community Cat Program focuses on this particularly vulnerable group of animals in Massachusetts, ” ARL said. “Community cats are feral, stray, and abandoned cats who live outdoors in harsh elements. ARL has seen a dramatic rise in the number of community cats who need help in recent years and is offering a $20,000 donation match challenge to allow the organization to help even more community cats and kittens.”

