Kiteboarder dead, two officers hospitalized after medical emergency prompts emergency response

EASTHAM, Mass. — A kiteboarder is dead and two officers were hospitalized after a medical emergency prompts an emergency response at an Eastham beach.

On Saturday, October 12, around 9:45 am, Eastham Police and Fire responded to First Encounter Beach for a report of an unconscious individual with CPR in progress by bystanders.

Upon arrival, officers had to enter the water and swim to the victim, taking over CPR from the bystanders.

A paddleboard was utilized to return the victim to shore where he was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation determined that the victim was kiteboarding when he suffered a medical emergency.

According to police, the incident was not directly witnessed and therefore it is unclear at this time if the victim suffered a kiteboarding accident or an unrelated medical emergency.

Two officers were also taken to Cape Cod Hospital with symptoms of saltwater inhalation and hypothermia. One Eastham Police Officer was held overnight for observation. Both are expected to make full recoveries.

Due to the tragic outcome of this incident and out of respect for the victim’s family and friends, the victim’s name will not be released at this time, police said.

State police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

