‘Kill or be killed’: Lakeville man accused of taunting officers with fake gun before police shot him

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — A Lakeville man being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing is accused of taunting police officers while wielding a fake gun and shouting “Kill or be killed” to police before officers shot him, prosecutors said.

Timothy Hladik, 45, is charged with two counts each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and threat to commit a crime, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. A not guilty plea was entered on Hladik’s behalf during his arraignment Monday. Hladik was arraigned from his hospital bed at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, with his defense attorney, Joe Krowski, by his bedside.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Victoria Wood detailed a harrowing confrontation that occurred early Friday morning in Lakeville. The entire incident lasted just over a minute and was captured on police body-camera video, Wood said.

Around 3:45 a.m. Friday, an officer monitoring traffic near Precinct and Pickens streets was confronted by a man, later identified as Hladik, who displayed what appeared to be a black handgun, according to police and prosecutors.

Hladik is accused of pulling his car up to the officer and exiting the vehicle with what appeared to be a gun in his hand, Wood said.

“We now know that it was a replica firearm, however the officers at the time did not know that,” Wood said.

The Lakeville officer told Hladik to drop the gun a total of 11 times, Wood said.

Locked in a standoff, the officer moved around his cruiser, trying to keep the vehicle between himself and Hladik, Wood said.

Hladik then allegedly said to the officer, “Kill or be killed! Come on (expletive)” and he began advancing toward driver’s side door of the police cruiser, Wood said.

An off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper stopped by the scene to assist and also asked Hladik twice to drop the gun, Wood said.

“A state police trooper arrives on the scene and that state police trooper had fired his weapon at the defendant, perceiving an imminent threat,” Wood said. “The defendant then said, ‘Nice shot, (expletive). You missed me.’”

Hladik then “continues to say ‘Kill or be killed’ as he approached the Lakeville officer, who retreated to a set of trees nearby, Wood said.

“That state police trooper fires another round at the defendant, again the defendant says, ‘Nice try,’” Wood said. The trooper then fired an additional round, and Hladik fell onto the roadway.

Judge Sabine Coyne allowed the body camera footage to be released as part of discovery, at Krowski’s request.

Coyne also allowed the state’s request to impound the arrest warrant for 90 days.

Hladik is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Oct. 12.

