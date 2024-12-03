Kendrick Lamar, SZA announce new 2025 tour, including stop at Gillette

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rapper Kendrick Lamar and Grammy winner SZA have announced a 2025 new tour which includes a stop in Foxboro.

Their “Grand National Tour” includes 19 stops beginning on April 19th in Minneapolis with a stop on May 12 at Gilette Stadium.

The upcoming tour will follow Kendrick’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance in February and will support Lamar’s latest album, GNX.

Exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sale starts on Wednesday, December 4th at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets start Friday, December 6th at 10 a.m. at the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

