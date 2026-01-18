Keeping Andrew’s memory alive: TD Garden Invitational brings students together for a cause

BOSTON — High school students from Massachusetts competed in the TD Garden Invitational Sunday.

The special tournament is put on by the Andrew James Lawson Foundation, in honor of Andrew James Lawson.

Andrew grew up with Down syndrome and sadly died in 2018 after a two-year battle with cancer.

He was just 27 years old.

The tournament is just one way his family is keeping Andrew’s memory alive.

“He loved the spotlight and he loved being on the Jumbotron,” Andrew’s mother, Regina Lawson said.

“So when we play the video up there showing people what Andrew was like, I kind of look at it and smile because I think, there he is," she continued.

Now, students are learning about the legacy Andrew left behind.

“He seems like such an amazing person,” Fontbonne Academy senior and varsity basketball player Kate Maclean said.

For a good cause, both Unified and Varsity basketball teams got the chance of a lifetime playing on the court at the Garden Sunday.

“It’s amazing, such a beautiful place and somewhere people I’ve looked up to my whole life have played,” Maclean said.

The foundation aims to give back and with the goal of inclusion.

The tournament helps to improve the lives of those dealing with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We do not just do these games, but we also take some athletes to Fenway Park during the summer, and they’re able to play at Fenway,” Regina Lawson said. “We give out scholarships to graduating seniors.”

