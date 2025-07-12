Karen Read case: Ted Daniel, Peter Tragos react to Alan Jackson’s letter to Boston’s top cop

A Boston Police officer who testified in Karen Read’s murder retrial is now the subject of a scathing letter from Read’s defense attorney, Alan Jackson, who is demanding she be added to Boston’s “Brady List” for officers with credibility issues. The letter, addressed to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and obtained exclusively by 25 Investigates, alleges Officer Kelly Dever’s credibility is “irreparably compromised”.

Jackson’s letter stems from Dever’s June 2nd testimony in Karen Read’s retrial, where she stated she did not observe anything unusual in the Canton Police sallyport garage on January 29, 2022, the day John O’Keefe was killed. Dever was working as a Canton Police Officer at the time and was working overtime.

Need a recap on the Karen Read Trial?

Read, 45, was accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

Prosecutors had alleged Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at the house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A jury found Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges on Wednesday, June 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

