Kanye West and Bianca Censori to divorce, days after nude dress stunt at the Grammys, reports say

LOS ANGELES — Could it have been that dress?

Rapper Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who raised eyebrows at the Grammys recently when she wore a see-through dress exposing her naked body, are allegedly calling it quits, according to multiple media reports.

The Daily Mail reported that a source close to the rapper, 47, who earlier changed his name to Ye, confirmed that he and Censori, 30, have now broken up and that they expect a legal filing to end the marriage.

Yet the couple has issued a statement denying reports that they are splitting up, according to an article published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” Milo Yiannopolous, the couple’s longtime rep, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

YE BIANCA LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

A source with direct knowledge told TMZ that both sides have reached out to divorce attorneys, TMZ reported.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple is believed to have verbally agreed that she will get a payment of $5 million after the brief marriage, which began in December 2022.

Earlier this month, West and Censori showed up to the Grammys to walk the red carpet and then left on their own, The Associated Press reported.

Before they left, while on the red carpet and with West standing a few feet away from her, Censori dropped a dark coat that she was wearing and revealed a transparent sheath of a dress that exposed her entire body.

67th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The couple is not new to controversy.

In 2023, Ye and Bianca were reportedly banned from using a boat rental company while visiting Venice due to indecent exposure, TMZ reported at the time.

Photographers caught the couple publicly engaging in what appeared to be a sex act while they were in a water taxi in Venice.

A spokesperson for the Italian taxi company later said in a statement that Ye and Bianca are “no longer welcome” on its vessels, TMZ reported.

Censori, a native of Australia, has worked as an architectural designer for West’s fashion brand Yeezy since November 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile, which lists her as the brand’s Head of Architecture.

West was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5.

Father's Day 2022: Kim Kardashian praises ex Kanye West as 'best dad' in heartwarming post Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After six years together, he and Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2022, the New York Post reported at the time.

Also in 2022, a completed documentary about the rapper was shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks, The Associated Press earlier reported. His talent agency, CAA, also dropped him that year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

