Justin Timberlake jokes about DWI arrest during show at TD Garden

BOSTON — Pop star Justin Timberlake cracked a joke about his recent drunken driving arrest during his concert at TD Garden in Boston over the weekend.

The 43-year-old delivered a one-liner about his June arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, as he performed his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” show on Saturday.

“So, uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?” Timberlake said in videos circulating on social media. He then quickly adds, “No, I’m just kidding.”

People in the Garden crowds could be heard gasping after Timberlake made the joke. Comments on social media included “too soon” and “drunk driving is no joke.”

During a police stop on the morning of June 18, authorities determined Timberlake was under the influence of alcohol because “his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” an arrest report indicated.

Police also alleged that Timberlake admitted to having had a martini before getting behind the wheel.

Timberlake was released without bail after his arraignment.

He is due back in court on July 26.

