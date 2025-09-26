‘Just want to see my buddy again’: Years after running away, owner still leading effort to find dog

MAYNARD, Mass. — Seven years ago, exactly on Thursday, Casey Morrissey’s 5-year-old dog, Remy, ran away, never to be seen again. But the search and hope for a reunion with her Brittany Spaniel is as strong as ever.

On September 25th, 2018, Morrissey said she was on a business trip. Remy was being watched in Westminster while she was away.

She got the news he had darted off when she returned.

“I literally just walked into the woods and started looking for him,” she told Boston 25 on Thursday, the 7-year anniversary of the date. “I just want to see my buddy again.”

Casey said she scoured dozens of miles where he was last spotted.

Ultimately, her search was called off. But her efforts online picked up.

She explained, “I didn’t know what to do, and I just kept posting on Facebook.”

Morrissey started the page Friends of Remy from Massachusetts. Over the past seven years, she said, hundreds of people have reached out across the country and beyond with tips and reported sightings of her dog.

“I get that jolt of hope every time,” she said Thursday. “I think since I try, everyone else is trying, and we’re all still trying together... We’re seeing the good in people, and it warms my heart.”

Casey told Boston 25 she even paid visits to pet psychics.

“I am willing to try almost anything,” she said. “The high level is that he is still alive, and probably with a man somewhere.”

Over the years, though, her posts on the page have died down. Now, she’ll type up a message each time Remy’s birthday or anniversary rolls around like Thursday.

She said she’ll never give up hope of being reunited with Remy.

Meanwhile, a familiar face roams her Maynard halls. Morrissey has since adopted Remy’s sister, Haley, after her owner passed away.

She called it a reminder to keep searching for Haley’s big brother.

Morrissey finished, “Dogs would do anything for us. We should do everything we can for them.”

Boston 25 spoke with Massachusetts Missing Dogs, who said Thursday they have worked closely with Morrissey to find Remy. They added that his case is still very much open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group