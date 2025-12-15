‘Just a kid from Brockton’: Local chef wins best sandwich at World Food Competition

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton is the city of champions—and now another native just added to the trophy case.

David Casey just took home the title of World Sandwich Champion. With the support from his mentors and community-- he’s not done yet.

David Casey’s Perfectly Flavah’d Cafe in East Bridgewater has quite the following.

“We support him wholeheartedly,” said one customer. “He’s amazing.”

His menu has some classics, new school twists—and he credits his mom for stirring up that love for cooking.

“I think my mother had me rolling meatballs with literally a diaper on and a stocking hat on the kitchen table at like three or four years old,” said David Casey, owner of Wicked Flavah’d Cafe.

Casey turned his cooking into a career—knowing the good of the business outweighs the bad.

“You miss a lot, you sacrifice a lot, but just to have pretty much everybody come together and make you feel that you are doing something right, it means a lot,” said Casey.

Casey took his techniques to a whole new level when he competed in award-winning Chef Stephen Coe’s South Shore Food Bank food competition.

" threw him together and in the gauntlet of culinary mayhem," said award-winning Chef Stephen Coe.

Casey earned the golden ticket to compete in the world food championships—and Coe—a fellow Brockton native—served as his mentor.

“It was all classic, it was technique, their flavor profiles that had like there’s no way we were losing,” said Coe.

And when they announced the winner for the sandwich category...

“When he called my name, I actually thought he called the guys next to me name,” said Casey. “And I just kind of stood there for a minute. I’m like, yeah, that’s me.”

Casey brought home the hardware— a $10,000 check—and bragging rights.

“Just a kid from Brockton...world title...doesn’t even it doesn’t sound right,” said Casey.

But the community wasn’t surprised.

“I see why you won,” said customer Amanda Hill. “This is amazing. Amazing.”

Customers loved Casey’s crab cake sandwich, and they appreciate the many ways he gives back—including sponsoring local sports teams.

“We had bring home a couple of championships for him during the softball league, so you know it was a good win for him to bring something home as well,” said Colleen Murphy.

Casey is grateful for his customers, his team of employees that keep his businesses running, and the hardware that he proudly shows off and hopes to defend.

“It is a city of champions, yeah, and it’s crazy to say I have one of ‘em,” said Casey. “I know there’s a few more titles. They’re a lot more important than I am, but yeah, it’s crazy to be representing and kind of holding a world title and knowing that there could be a potential second world title that we get to bring back and kind of brag about.”

The town of East Bridgewater recognized Casey for his recent win and contributions to the town. Casey will now move on to the final table in the spring for a chance to compete for the grand prize of $150,000.

