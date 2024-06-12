Juneteenth 2024: Celebrations across Massachusetts

BOSTON — Celebrations are being held across Massachusetts to celebrate Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021.
Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in Texas, which completed national emancipation. Juneteenth was first recognized in Massachusetts in 2020 with a proclamation signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker.
Locally, there are many celebrations planned throughout the area to mark the holiday. Here are a few:
- Embrace Ideas Festival 2024, Boston
- Boston Juneteenth Emancipation Observance, June 19, Boston
- Juneteenth Celebration at Franklin Park, June 15, Boston
- Juneteenth Community Day Celebration, June 15, Museum of African American History, Boston
- Red Sox, June 18: All fans who buy tickets via this link will receive a commemorative jersey in Juneteenth colors
- BAMS Festival, June 29-30, Franklin Park, Boston
- Museum of Fine Arts in Boston open house, June 19, free admission with valid Massachusetts zip code. Tickets available in person on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Institute of Contemporary Art open house, June 19, Boston, free admission.
- Benkadi Drum and Dance, June 15, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum, Boston
- Toni Stone, May 17-June 16, Huntington Theatre Company, Boston
- Harambee Learning and Cultural Center’s Juneteenth Celebration, June 19, Arnone Elementary School, Brockton
- Juneteenth Celebration, June 15, Woburn
- 4th Annual Gloucester Juneteenth Celebration, June 16, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester
- Juneteenth Celebration, June 22, Lynn
- Juneteenth Family Program, June 19, Concord
- 2024 Black Heritage Juneteenth Festival, June 15, Worcester
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
