Judge rules on several motions, says Karen Read murder trial will be moved into smaller courtroom

DEDHAM, Mass. — The judge presiding over the high-profile murder trial of Karen Read, the woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, heard and ruled on several motions Thursday ahead of Monday’s opening statements.

The motions by the prosecution and defense come one day after a pool of hundreds of jurors was whittled down to a 19-person jury for the trial.

Judge Beverly Cannone most notably confirmed that the trial would be moved to a smaller courtroom after Read’s attorneys expressed concern over the layout of the room where jury selection was held.

Read’s attorneys, David Yannetti and Alan Jackson, had asked Cannone to move the location of the jury box so jurors could more clearly see the faces of witnesses when testimony begins because the current setup of the court violates Read’s “constitutional right to confrontation because numerous members of the jury will be unable to observe the faces of the witnesses who testify against her.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Karen Read’s lawyers want jury box moved

Cannone noted that only media, trial participants, and family would fit in the new courtroom.

Cannone also ruled that Read would not be allowed on jury views connected to the case due to security concerns.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer. Prosecutors claim a piece of hair found on the back of Read’s Lexus SUV implicates her in O’Keefe’s death.

When opening statements get underway Monday at 10 a.m., the defense and prosecution will each get 45 minutes to present their cases, according to Cannone. Neither side will be allowed to use exhibits during opening statements.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Karen Read and Officer O'Keefe

Yannetti and Jackson were also permitted to use a third-party culprit defense during the trial, not opening statements, as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence, meaning Cannone is allowing an argument from the defense that someone else killed O’Keefe.

Cannone is also allowing testimony from O’Keefe’s nephew and niece about alleged relationship issues Read and O’Keefe had been dealing with, as well as text messages from O’Keefe about plans to break up with Read.

Cannone questioned hundreds of prospective jurors over five days before the hearing of these motions. The jurors have not yet been sworn in, but there is a plan for 12 regulars and four alternates when the trial begins. It’s not clear how 19 jurors will be reduced to 16.

A buffer zone outside the Dedham court is also being challenged by demonstrators and an appeal is being heard by the Massachusetts Supreme Court.

For nearly a year leading up to the trial, Read supporters had gathered on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse with ‘Free Karen Read’ signs and clothing, and her pretrial hearings were packed with spectators.

Karen Read

Before jury selection started, Cannone ordered a 200-foot buffer zone around the courthouse and restrictions on megaphones and clothing to shield jurors from outside influences.

The Massachusetts Supreme Court recently ruled that that buffer zone can remain, but demonstrators claim the buffer zone is a violation of their First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

The prosecution plans to call as many as 87 witnesses when testimony begins, including 23 members of law enforcement. The defense has submitted 77 potential witnesses including John O’Keefe’s father and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Read’s trial is expected to last up to eight weeks.

UPDATES FROM COURT:

Karen Read’s father said these months have been agonizing — and his daughter is the victim in the trial beginning Monday. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/AymFknBDVW — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) April 25, 2024

NEW: A change in courtrooms is coming for the Karen Read murder trial, after the defense raised concerns about the view some jurors would have of the witnesses. Openings are set for Monday. https://t.co/yGB1Q6T9ty pic.twitter.com/94mC1VNUmJ — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) April 25, 2024

Judge Cannone confirms they will be holding the trial in a smaller courtroom next door.



She previously noted only media, participants, and family would fit. @boston25 — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) April 25, 2024

Judge Cannone says the defense can revisit DA Morrissey as a witness — but will not rule on it now. @boston25 — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) April 25, 2024

Defense attorney David Yannetti acknowledges it’s “unusual” to call Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey as a witness — but necessary.



“He injected himself into this case.”



Commonwealth calls it “irrelevant” with “ample other avenues” to avoid DA testifying. @boston25 — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) April 25, 2024

More evidence allowed from Judge Cannone:



-Testimony from O’Keefe’s nephew, niece about alleged relationship issues

-Text messages from O’Keefe about plans to end relationship with Read



According to Cannone, these will be limited to establish state of mind. @boston25 — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) April 25, 2024

Judge Cannone addressing several motions still:



-Third party defense allowed by Read’s team during trial, but not during opening statements Monday

-No reference to ongoing, federal investigations — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) April 25, 2024

Taking the day to work on some investigative stories for next month. My colleague @danielcoates_25 is covering the motions hearing today in the Read case. See you back for openings on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Tg1Q1OszZc — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 25, 2024

#TODAY: Final motions will be heard at 10 am — setting the stage for Monday’s opening statements in the Karen Read murder trial.



DNA evidence, courtroom layout, and a buffer zone around Norfolk County Superior all up for discussion.



We’ll have the latest from court @boston25 pic.twitter.com/VDtBlGIAkl — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) April 25, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group