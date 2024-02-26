Judge delays Karen Read murder trial after thousands of pages of new federal evidence emerges

DEDHAM, Mass. — A judge on Monday delayed the murder trial of Karen Read, the woman charged in connection with the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, after a mountain of new federal evidence emerged in the case.

Read appeared in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham for an afternoon hearing, where Judge Beverly Cannone agreed to push back her trial from March 12 to April 16.

Cannone’s decision was made after Read’s attorney, Alan Jackson, asked for more time to review 3,074 pages of federal findings from their investigation of the case. He said that there’s “no possible way” he would be ready to argue a motion to dismiss the case in March.

Prosecutors have alleged that Read backed over her boyfriend, Officer John O’Keefe, and left him to die in a January 2022 blizzard in Canton. She is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with his death.

25 Investigates reported last week that a new filing from the prosecution indicated O’Keefe’s DNA was found on Read’s broken taillight and that testing found tiny pieces of taillight in his clothing were consistent with broken pieces from Read’s taillight.

Read’s lawyers declined to comment last week.

Read’s lawyers claim she is being framed in a massive cover-up, and that feds have been investigating the probe into O’Keefe’s death.

Earlier this month, a filing obtained by 25 Investigates initially showed Read’s trial might begin later than scheduled.

